Investigators raid Struthers meth house with 2 kids inside



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators say two parents were actively cooking meth when law enforcement busted their Struthers home Thursday night.

It happened on Moore Street around 10 p.m.

Investigators said two children, 4 and 8 years old, were inside the house at the time of the raid.

The parents, Jeffrey L. Westcott and Mandy M. Hale, have been arrested.

Children Services was called and the kids will be staying with family members.

A two-month investigation by Struthers police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force led up to the raid.