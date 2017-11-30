Shots fired at car, 2 injured as Youngstown police sort out conflicting reports

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car.

According to a police report, officers were alerted to the shooting after a victim showed up at Northside Hospital.

At the hospital, officers talked with Tieranny Shaver, 20, of Warren, who told them that she was driving about 8 p.m. Wednesday on a street she couldn’t name when a vehicle started following her and then pulled up beside her and started shooting into her car, the report stated.

Shaver said she ducked down below the steering wheel to avoid being shot, but a man who was sitting in the passenger was hit. That man was later identified as 28-year-old Lyndon Nelson of Girard.

When officers spoke to Nelson at the hospital, they say he gave a different story. Nelson said he was sitting in the backseat of a car at the Speedcheck on Oak Street when a car pulled up and started shooting into the vehicle. He said the driver of the car he was in was someone he only knows as “dough boy” and that there was not a female in the vehicle.

Nelson suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

As police were going over the damage to the car with Shaver, she complained of something stinging her back and realized then that she was bleeding and may have been grazed by a bullet, the report stated. Shaver refused medical treatment.

Police said Shaver’s Ford Fusion had several bullet holes in the door and one in the steering wheel. The front windshield was shot into and a tire was shot out.