Student Athlete: Delaney Dogan

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania, (WYTV) – Delaney Dogan is a very special talent at West Middlesex.

She’s an All-Region and All-District performer in both basketball and volleyball for the Big Reds. Plus, she leads the way, in and out of the classroom, with over 250 service hours. Delaney is a perfectionist in everything she does, that’s what makes her so successful.

As a 6-foot point guard, Delaney has dominated the competition over in Western PA. She’s a two-time Mercer County Player of the Year and is closing in on 1,000 career points.

“Both of my brothers have reached [1,000 points], so I definitely want to reach it as well,” she said. “Just leading the team in scoring, I know what I have to do and I try to help my team as much as I can, wherever I can.”

Speaking of Delaney’s brothers, both were standouts at West Middlesex. In fact, oldest brother Matt Dogan was “33 Student Athlete of the Week” himself, back in 2013.

“I look up to them a lot, they have done like great things, and i just hope to be as good as them,” said Dogan. “They push me and they are not easy on me, but I know it’s to benefit me.”

Delaney will follow in Matt’s footsteps, earning a full-ride scholarship to play basketball at Gannon University next season. Off the court, she carries a 3.9 GPA, plus serves as President of Student Council and Treasurer of National Honor Society.

“Grades are very important. I definitely try to stay in the top 10 and right now, I’m in the top 5, so I just want to maintain that,” she said. “Always maintain a high GPA, and try to challenge myself as much as I can. Challenging myself in the classroom is going to carry with me throughout my life.”