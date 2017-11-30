Wastewater employees find dismembered body in Youngstown



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Wastewater employees found a dismembered body down an embankment on Youngstown’s south side.

The body was discovered at the corner of Erie Street and Earle Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Thursday while workers were checking manhole covers.

Police said they check the covers about once a month, and it’s hard to tell how long the body parts had been down there.

Identifying the victim may be difficult, said Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik. He said the Cuyahoga County Coroner will work to identify the victim.

“We are going to check our missing persons’ reports to see if anything comes up,” Bobovnyik said.