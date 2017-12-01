2 teens in custody in connection to old Salem China plant fire

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Two 17-year-old boys from the Lisbon area are in custody in connection to the massive fire that destroyed the old Salem Chine Company building Tuesday, according to Det. Dave Talbert with the Salem Police Department.

Local and state investigators had been questioning the boys after a tip came in that someone was near the building before the fire broke out.

The fire broke out about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and burned through the night into the next day, involving several fire companies and dozens of firefighters to get it under control.

Huge plums of smoke from the fire could be seen for miles, even as far away as Poland.

The State Fire Marshal and Salem police are investigating.

The building is currently owned by the Church Budget Envelope Company, which used it weekly to store rolls of paper, among other items.