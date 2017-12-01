Apostolakis Honda celebrates the arrival of the 2018 Honda Accord

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Apostolakis Honda welcomes the 10th generation Honda Accord. Back in 1976, the same year that Honda introduced the first Accord, Apostolakis Honda became the exclusive Honda dealer in Trumbull County.

“The Honda Accord has been at the heart of our business since our start 41 years ago. We are very excited by the arrival of the latest rendition of our best selling sedan,” said President, John Apostolakis. “The Honda Accord has been delighting our customers for years. Packed with the very latest technology and driver comforts, the 2018 Honda Accord will be no exception.”

The 2018 Accord is new from the ground up and features a lighter and more rigid body structure, an advanced new chassis design, two all-new, high-torque direct- injected and turbocharged engines, the world’s first 10-speed automatic transmission for a front-drive car and a new generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid technology, along with a host of new safety, driver-assistive and connected-car technologies – all wrapped in a more sophisticated, sleek and athletic design with top class interior space and comfort.

“We are redefining the Honda Accord for a new generation of buyers by bringing something unexpected that challenges the idea of what a mainstream sedan can be,” said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of the Automobile Division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Even as we advance core values like great driving dynamics, safety performance and efficiency, the distinctive design of this all-new 2018 Honda Accord will help it appeal to both head and heart in equal measure.”

All variants of the 2018 Accord will be produced locally at Honda’s Marysville, Ohio auto plant, at which the company is investing with numerous enhancements to further advance quality and efficiency, including the introduction of additional technologies and processes. Accord was the first vehicle from a Japanese

automaker to be made in America and has been in continuous production at the Marysville Auto Plant since November 1982, with cumulative U.S. production exceeding 11 million units over 35 years.

The 2018 Honda Accord is in stock now and ready for test drives at Apostolakis Honda, located at 3156 Elm Road in Cortland, Ohio.