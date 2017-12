YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man charged in a deadly shooting in Youngstown is being held on $1 million bond.

Johnny Wallace, III was arraigned Friday on a murder charge.

He is accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Colin Brown.

It happened late Tuesday night at the Last Call Bar and Grille on South Avenue. The victim was found inside of a restroom.

Detectives won’t talk about possible motives but did confirm the two were not strangers to one another.