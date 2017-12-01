Candidates for Ohio governor say DeWine, Husted pair is history

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The run for Ohio governor is heating up as the two candidates who have raised the most money so far have decided to join forces.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted, though prepared to battle against each other to win the primary, are now running mates.

Joe Schiavoni, Ohio Democratic state senator and candidate for governor, said he is only focused on the primary right now, not who is teaming up on the Republican side.

“I really can’t worry about that stuff until I win the primary. It’s like putting the cart before the horse.”

But Schiavoni, who made a campaign meet-and-greet stop for the educator unions at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center on Thursday night, does know what may lie ahead of him in 2018.

“They’re going to have a lot of money,” he said. “They’ve consolidated their resources, they’ve consolidated their power but when I get through this primary and I’m against them, I will be saying, ‘Look, that is more of the same.'”

Current Lt. Governor and Republican nominee Mary Taylor feels the same. She held a press conference to reassure voters that she is still in the gubernatorial race.

“Mike DeWine is the past. I will fight for Ohio’s future,” Taylor said. “We’re not going to solve the nagging problems we face in the State of Ohio by old, typical answers offered by established politicians.”

Husted and DeWine made their announcement in Columbus Thursday morning.

“I’m very, very proud and happy that Jon Husted agreed to be my running mate,” DeWine said.

Husted said this partnership is the best move going forward.

“If I had continued my run for governor, Mike and I would have fought a brutal campaign that would have left the winner bruised and broken, with only a few months to rebuild for the general election.”

On the GOP side, this is what the ticket for Ohio governor looks like as of right now:

Attorney General Mike DeWine alongside Secretary of State Jon Husted

U.S. Representative Jim Renacci

Lt. Governor Mary Taylor

The Democratic ticket so far includes:

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill

Former State Rep. Connie Pillich

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni

Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley