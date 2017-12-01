Christmas festivities in Warren chance to bring community together

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren lit up Courthouse Square with the Christmas season on Friday night.

Behind the sirens and drum line — and even a few holiday pups — Santa Claus, the big man of the season, made his way around the Square.

“This is wonderful. I mean, look at all of these people out here, it’s just glorious,” said Jane Heckathorne, of Warren. “It’s wonderful what the council has done for this city.”

Christmas lights, dancing, and holiday games filled downtown Warren.

“It opens the community up to come together and it’s a free event for little kids, everybody of all ages. It’s a real good gesture,” said Warren resident Autumn Zaccone.

Some even traveled home from across the country to see the event fall into place.

“This is beautiful,” Cynthia Parker said. “You know, I haven’t been to this town in many years and I’m really happy to see things are looking better.”

After Santa made his way around in the parade, he listened to what some kids want for Christmas and posed for pictures.