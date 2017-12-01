Employee at LaFarge’s Lordstown plant finds body in dumpster

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An employee of LaFarge’s Lordstown plant found a body in a roll-off dumpster.

An employee found the body around 9:30 a.m. Friday and notified authorities, according to Lordstown police.

LaFarge’s Lordstown plant was closed as investigators were on the scene Friday morning.

The body belongs to a white man of unknown age. At this time, it is unknown whether foul play is the cause of the death.

Police determined that the dumpster came from the Ravenna area, but the body hasn’t been identified yet.

Lordstown, Howland, Warren and Weathersfield detectives are investigating.

The industrial company specializes in cement, construction aggregates and concrete, according to its website.