LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A trailer home in Liberty caught on fire Friday evening, according to dispatchers.

The fire happened on Craig Drive at the Vintage Village Estates, off of Belmont Avenue.

Neighbors said they¬†banged on the home’s door but no one answered. They said a vehicle was parked outside of the home.

Witnesses did not know if anyone was inside at the time.

