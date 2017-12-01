Man taken at gunpoint from Greene Twp. home

GREENE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A group of men broke into a home in Greene Township and took a 20-year-old man at gunpoint, according to 911 dispatch reports.

Four juveniles in a Jeep came to a house on Durst Colebrook Road about 1:45 a.m. Friday, barged inside and took the man, according to the report.

Deputies with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Patrol troopers found the Jeep about 2:15 a.m. parked off of N. Park Ave. in Champion. The suspects and the victim were inside. Police also found a gun inside the Jeep, according to reports.

A person who called 911 said that the victim was brought to the house in Greene Township from a residence in Warren where the caller said the victim was being mistreated. He said it was those people who came to Greene Township and took the man at gunpoint. Police have not confirmed the circumstances of the abduction.

911 caller: “I have four kids that just broke in my front door and started fist-fighting somebody that was here in my living room. They took one kid out of my house and the other one is standing in my living room bleeding. There’s blood all across my floor. They yanked the one kid up that was sleeping.

Right now, seven people are in custody, including the suspects inside the Jeep and people from the Green Township home.

No other details are being released about the incident and no suspects have been identified