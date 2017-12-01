Nugget of Knowledge: Santa and the math

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The science of Santa from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the United Kingdom:

If Santa plans to give two presents to each of the nearly 2 billion children in the world this Christmas, he’ll need 3,000 elves working eight hours a day for a full year to wrap them all.

The elves will need 1.8 million of wrapping paper — that’s seven and a half times the distance to the moon.

Santa will have to slide down 740 million chimneys to deliver them all. He’ll have to visit 6,420 homes per second.

Due to the Earth’s time zones, he has 32 hours to deliver all his gifts.

If each house leaves him a glass of milk, Santa will have drunk enough by the end of his trip to fill 60 Olympic size swimming pools, with 260 billion calories.

To burn that off by next Christmas and fit into his Santa suit, Santa will have to run 1.5 billion miles.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.