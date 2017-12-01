Rep. Boccieri pushes for bill to honor fallen Poland police officers

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – A local state representative’s bill to honor two Poland police officers killed in the line of duty in the ’80s is on its way to becoming law.

Rep. John Boccieri (D – Poland) announced Friday that House Bill 294 passed unanimously out of the House Transportation Committee.

Boccieri’s bill would rename parts of Route 224 and State Route 170 after the fallen officers.

Patrolman Charles K. Yates was killed after an altercation with a suspect in March of 1984. He was 59 years old and had been an officer in Poland for six years.

Patrolman Richard E. Becker, only 36 years old at the time, was shot while performing rounds on 170 in November of 1983. He had been with the department for four years.

HB294 must still pass a vote by the full House.