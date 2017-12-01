Salvation Army soup kitchen closed until January

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salvation Army soup kitchen on Glenwood Avenue is closed until January to accommodate the organization’s Christmas Toy Shop.

The kitchen usually offers free meals during the week.

Officials say they will try to accommodate people who need their help.

“There are other soup kitchens available, free lunch programs. If they don’t know about it just give us a call and we will give you those details. We are doing this to serve the community,” said Maj. Paul Moore.

The Salvation Army will still offer its daily food pantry.

For more information call, (330) 746-8403.