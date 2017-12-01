Sharon’s season ends vs. Quaker Valley, 43-23, in 3A semifinal

WEST VIEW, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon fell to Quaker Valley, 43-23, on Friday in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal.

The Tigers fell behind 14-3, but notched their first touchdown just before halftime.

C.J. Parchman hauled in an 8-yard TD catch with just 29 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-10.

But Quaker Valley boosted its lead to 29-10 to open the third.

Sharon’s Lane Voytik later connected with Ziyon Strickland for a 57-yard TD to make it 29-16, but that’s as close as the Tigers would get.

Voytik and Strickland also connected on a 74-yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter.

Sharon finishes 10-4, while Quaker Valley moves to 13-1.