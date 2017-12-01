Warren man arrested in Weathersfield on drug trafficking charges

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man, wanted on drug trafficking charges, was arrested during a traffic stop in Weathersfield Township on Thursday.

Just after 9 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle on Austintown Warren Road for an alleged traffic violation.

Police said the driver, 35-year-old Marcus Allen, was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Trumbull County on multiple drug trafficking charges.

Police said Allen had $555 in cash in his pocket and two suboxone packages in his wallet. The officer then searched the car and reported finding multiple cell phones, a police scanner and two scales with an unknown residue on them.

In the trunk, a lockbox containing multiple syringes, plastic bags and a pill bottle containing Lorazepam was found, according to police.

When questioned about the items, Allen said the syringes were for his friend who has diabetes. He told the officer that he did not know about the scales, according to police.

Allen is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $20,000 bond.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Friday, and a pretrial was set for 8:45 a.m. December 14.