Wilmington edges Washington, 49-42, to advance to state final

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WYTV) – Wilmington edged Washington, 49-42, on Friday in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal to advance to the state title game in Hershey.

With the game tied at 35 late in the third quarter, the Greyhounds’ Jack Patton ripped off a 52-yard TD run for a 42-35 lead. Robert Pontius added an 18-yard TD run in the fourth for a 14-point lead.

With just under four minutes to play in the fourth, Wilmington fumbled on its own 12 and Washington scored three plays later to make it 49-42. Washington received the final possession — receiving the ball at its own 11 with two minutes left — but Wilmington hung on for the win.

Trailing 21-14 in the second quarter, Wilmington’s Pontius notched a 6-yard TD run to the the contest.

Moments later, Pontius found Bryson Verrelli for a 7-yard TD pass just before the half for a 28-21 Wilmington lead.

Verrelli’s 3-yard TD run to open the third quarter put the Greyhounds up 35-21, but Washington responded with a 52-yard TD run.