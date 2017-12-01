Youngstown’s annual Holiday Parade happening Friday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting is tonight.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Youngstown. There are also other events planned throughout the night.

There will be free admission to Oh Wow! Children’s Museum from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A holiday-themed Youngstown Flea will be at DeYor from 4 to 8 p.m.

Santa will also be available for photos with children.

If you can’t make it out in person, tune into 33 WYTV News, starting at 6 p.m., for live reports.

Also tonight is Warren’s Christmas on the Square. The events kick off at 5 p.m. with a parade from City Hall to Courthouse Square.

You can also look at nativity displays, take a carriage ride and get your picture with Santa.

The event wraps up at 8 p.m., when the Christmas Tree will be lit at the corner of West Market Street and North Park Avenue.