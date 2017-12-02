Baby freed from standoff situation in Coitsville

COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police were involved in a standoff in Coitsville with a man who took a baby hostage Friday night. The baby has since been released and is safe.

After not finding the man inside the home in the 4400 block of McGuffey Road, law enforcement called off the search around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

It all started just before 10 p.m. Friday on Youngstown’s south side.

Police received a tip and believed the man was to be inside the Coitsville home with the child. After searching the home, police did not find the man.

The child’s mother was on scene and helped get the baby out.