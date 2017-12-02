Vacant east side Youngstown home destroyed in fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A vacant home was destroyed in a fire on the east side of Youngstown Saturday evening.

The house is located on the 100 block of S. Garland Avenue. Calls for the fire came in around 5 p.m.

The home was vacant, according to officials. It has been completely destroyed.

There were no injuries.

The siding on the house next door has also been severely damaged.

As of 6:30 p.m., multiple crews were still working to put out the fire.

WYTV is on scene now learning more information. Check back here for updates as they come available.