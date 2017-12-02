Dog-friendly event raises money for local animal rescues

Sit Means Sit Mahoning Valley hosted "Presents For Paws," a two-hour charity event

By Published:

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – A local dog training business held an event Saturday to raise money for animal rescues around the area.

Sit Means Sit Mahoning Valley hosted “Presents For Paws,” a two-hour charity event.

The business offers dog training classes in its facility at 1330 Seaborn Street in Mineral Ridge, where today’s event was located.

Over 100 items were auctioned off. There was also a bake sale and the chance to take pictures with Santa.

All proceeds will benefit Friends of Fido, Animal Pawtectors, Close to Home, TNR, Cats Are People Too and Paw Platoon.

People were able to shop local vendors like LuLaRoe, Scentsy, Thirty-One, Paparazzi, Noah’s Ark Boutique and Propalicious.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s