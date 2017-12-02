Mixon scores 13; East Palestine notches 1st win

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – Jaliyah Mixon scored a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs in their 46-36 win over East Liverpool. East Palestine also received contributions from Alisha Dean (10) and Jenn Rhodes (9). Dean connected on a trio of three-point baskets. The Bulldogs as a team made 5 three-point shots.

The Bulldogs (1-2) are set to host Columbiana on Monday.

MiKayla Reed scored 10 points for the Potters. Emma Ludwig added 9 and Ciara Peachey posted 8.

East Liverpool will play on the road once again on Monday when they meet Beaver Local.