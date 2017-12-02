Several fire, police departments respond to fatal house fire in Leetonia

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Leetonia fire and police departments responded to an early morning call about a house catching fire in the 300 block of Spruce Street.

Around 8:15 a.m. Saturday morning, the owner of the house said she got a call from a neighbor saying her property was on fire.

The Washingtonville Police Department, Columbiana Fire Department and investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted Leetonia’s crews on scene, but the house was completely destroyed by the fire.

The owner said her father was staying in the house, but could not confirm if he was in it at the time. Police are searching for the man.

The Columbiana County Coroner was called to the scene and later pulled a body from the house’s remains. An autopsy will be performed to either confirm or deny the man’s identity as the house owner’s father.

The owner’s family believes their father could have been in the house because they say he wouldn’t have left without letting them know.

WYTV is waiting for the results of the autopsy and will continue gathering information about the fire. Stick with WYTV online for the latest.