Youngstown PD, Mahoning Sheriff’s, OSHP give back to community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Police Department, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were in the holiday spirit Saturday.

The three agencies spent a part of the day filling a police van with Christmas gifts in St. Christine’s Parking lot.

Youngstown Police Officer George Wallace got the idea to give back to the community three years ago as a member of the department’s community policing.

“You walk up to the home, you give them the gifts — they’re actually surprised and shocked,” Wallace said. “Because the majority of the families, we get the names from organizations here in the city, and they have no clue that we’re actually coming. It’s an awesome, amazing feeling to give back.”

More than 22 families were helped from last year’s fill a cruiser event.