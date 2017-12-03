Holiday fun continues in downtown Youngstown with Christmas marketplace

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s no better way to get ready for the holidays than eating cookies, shopping for gifts and creating gingerbread houses.

So, head over to the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center in Youngstown today to do just that!

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting its second Christmas marketplace until 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be a cookie walk, artisan crafts and over 45 vendors to shop from.

Items include knitted and crochet wearables, jewelry, fine arts, fresh florals, holiday ornaments and decorations along with an assortment of cookies, Kolachi and candy.

NEXT Best Art, a local non-profit organization, will also display the entries from its first-ever gingerbread house competition. The winners were announced this morning.

If you buy a $7 ticket to either the Tyler History Center or Arms Family Museum, your ticket will double as admission into the marketplace. If you just want to go to the marketplace, a donation of $3 is suggested.

Visit the Historical Society’s website for a full list of vendors.