Youngstown boy hosts 6th annual charity cocoa stand

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nothing says the holidays like cocoa and cookies. A Youngstown boy makes that his business during the holidays.

10-year-old Tyler Gallo has been running his Cookie and Cocoa stand for six years now. Every penny he earns goes straight to Toys for Tots.

Tyler held his annual stand Sunday afternoon.

He says he loves helping out other kids in need.

“I think that they’re going to be really happy that we have all these toys for them,” Tyler said.

Tyler can’t imagine spending his Sunday afternoon any other way.

“I think it’s important just because I think others should have stuff that we have,” Tyler said.

His mom Amber Gallo couldn’t be prouder.

“My heart just melts when he wants to do something extra for something else,” she said. “Because we’re so blessed. And to share that and spread the love with other people is just any mom’s dream I think.”

If you didn’t get a chance to swing by Tyler’s stand and donate, you can help him out online here.