Another power outage affects Trumbull County customers

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Power has been restored to the more than 5,300 First Energy customers in Trumbull County who experienced a power outage.

The outage happened around 1 p.m. Monday, and it was restored before 3:30 p.m.

A First Energy spokesperson said a high-voltage line was tripped, knocking out a substation.

According to First Energy’s website, most of the outages were in Cortland and Bazetta Township.

Customers in Trumbull County have experienced several power outages over the past few weeks, but First Energy said the number of power outages has remained steady through the years.