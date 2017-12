BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked to contain a barn fire on at a farm on Green-Beaver Road.

The fire broke out Monday at about 7:45 a.m.

Beaver, Green and Damascus fire departments are working together to contain the fire.

Firefighters said a heat lamp overturned, igniting straw. They were able to put the fire out quickly.

Two cows and a dog were inside but got out safely.