CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews in Trumbull County battled a fire Monday that started in a garage and quickly spread damaging smoke to the home.

The fire broke out about 7:20 a.m. at a home, which appears to be a duplex, in the 6000 block of Shaffer Road.

Everyone in the house and their pets got out safely.

The homeowner called 911, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.

The garage was destroyed and the home sustained heavy smoke damage.