Five years pass without answers in gruesome killing of Salem woman

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – It has been five years since a brutal crime shocked the Valley — one that still has not been solved.

In December 2012, the body of Melinda Todd was found inside of her home on Route 45, between Lisbon and Salem.

She had been brutally beaten to death, and her 5-year-old grandson suffered serious head injuries in the attack. Authorities said both had been attacked with a hammer, although their injuries were so bad that it looked like a shooting scene.

The Cold Case Unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification took over the case about a year ago.

The case remains under investigation, and no one has ever been arrested.

Two years ago, Columbiana County Sheriff’s detectives said they had a person of interest in the case and that they believed the incident was drug-related.