YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews were called out Monday to a house fire on the city’s north side.

The call came in about 5 a.m. after flames broke out at a house on Fairgreen Avenue.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was pouring from a second-floor window.

No one was living in the house.

Crews kept the fire contained to the structure.

A cause hasn’t been determined.