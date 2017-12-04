Lava lamps show Campbell students how heat moves through Earth

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of the things that students learn in high school science classes are difficult to master, but teachers find new ways to break down difficult concepts.

The lesson Monday at Campbell Memorial High School was on convection and how heat moves through the Earth.

Teacher Chelsea Glosser showed her students how to make lava lamps. The bubbles in the homemade “lamps” mimic how heated liquids move.

“A lot of the Earth material I cover, it is very abstract, so it gives them something to connect it to so they can remember it instead of just hearing it, memorizing it and forgetting it the next day,” Glosser said.

Up next, Glosser is going to use roller coasters to teach her students about energy transfers.