Man accused in Pa. rape could have other victims

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in northwestern Pennsylvania are releasing the picture of a rape suspect because they think he could have other victims in the area and across the country.

KDKA in Pittsburgh is reporting that authorities believe 30-year-old Seth Mull has been involved in sexually assaulting women and holding them against their will. His victims are from all across the country, possibly including 12 women from the Pittsburgh area.

Mull was arrested back in October after authorities say he refused to let a woman leave his hotel room in Bethlehem. Police say he kept her there for 24 hours, where he raped, strangled and burned her.

It was that arrest that led other victims to come forward with allegations of being held against their will.

Police are still trying to determine if Mull was involved in human trafficking, but investigators say he appeared to use threats to keep the women from escaping.

It is believed that Mull used social media and dating apps to meet and lure women. Police have received complaints from as far away as California and Hawaii.

Authorities say one of the reasons they are putting Mull’s picture out there is to help other victims come forward. If you know him or about any of his activities in the Pittsburgh area, please contact the police.