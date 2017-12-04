New turf to be installed at Austintown Fitch athletic fields

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New turf will soon be installed at some of Austintown Fitch’s outdoor athletic facilities.

The fields are already stripped down and ready to go.

The old turf of Falcon Stadium has been removed down to the concrete base.

All the grass from the baseball field has been removed — it’s now just dirt.

A new soccer field will also be installed.

All three fields — football, baseball and soccer — will get new artificial turf. No date has been set on when the new turf will be installed.