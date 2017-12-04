Police investigate murder-suicide in Madison Twp.

The shooting happened sometime late Saturday

By Published: Updated:

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Coroner and Sheriff’s offices are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Madison Township.

Police say a deputy went to check on a woman and her son Sunday after they didn’t show up to church.

The deputy found 80-year-old Shirley Ann Davis in a bed and 44-year-old Robert Lee Davis next to the bed, on the floor. Both had fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Robert Davis shot his mother, then himself. They lived together.

The coroner said an autopsy will not be performed because the cause of death has already been determined.

Police do not yet have a motive.

The shooting happened sometime late Saturday.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s