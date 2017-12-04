Police investigate murder-suicide in Madison Twp.

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Coroner and Sheriff’s offices are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Madison Township.

Police say a deputy went to check on a woman and her son Sunday after they didn’t show up to church.

The deputy found 80-year-old Shirley Ann Davis in a bed and 44-year-old Robert Lee Davis next to the bed, on the floor. Both had fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Robert Davis shot his mother, then himself. They lived together.

The coroner said an autopsy will not be performed because the cause of death has already been determined.

Police do not yet have a motive.

The shooting happened sometime late Saturday.