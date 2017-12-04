Power outage impacts Boardman schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A power outage impacted about 2,600 customers in Boardman, including Boardman High School, Stadium Elementary, and Glenwood Junior High.

Boardman schools Spokesperson Amy Radinovic said they directed students to the cafeteria until power was restored at 8:35 a.m. The power went out about 7:30 a.m.

Radinovic said that the school district followed its safety plan to keep students in the cafeteria until power was restored or it became light enough to send students to the classroom.

A First Energy official said a wire came down at a substation causing the outage.

As of 8:37 a.m., the First Energy outage map showed 2,039 customers wtihout power in Boardman and 543 in Beaver Township.