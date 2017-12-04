Prosecutors: Child rape defendant killed himself before Mahoning County trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Prosecutors said a rape suspect killed himself before his trial was set to begin in Mahoning County on Monday morning.

William Toth faced four counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition charges.

Toth was out on bond while awaiting his court proceeding. He was found dead in Akron, where he was living at the time, and prosecutors said suicide was the cause.

Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Lou D’Apolito set Toth’s bond at $100,000, and someone paid $10,000 to set him free in June of 2015. While he was out, Toth was ordered not to have contact with the accusers.

Toth was arrested in April of 2015, accused of raping two young female relatives over a decade ago. Police said the victims were 6 and 9 at the time.

Prior to those charges, he was convicted of domestic violence and had been arrested on other charges, including assault and child endangering.