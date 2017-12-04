Youngstown company with marijuana license wants processing license

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The state of Ohio is now accepting applications for companies interested in processing medical marijuana. The Youngstown company that’s getting a growing license would like a processing license, too.

Monday was the first day processing licenses were being accepted. The deadline is Dec. 15.

Processors will take the grown marijuana and turn it into oils, edibles or patches. Medical marijuana in Ohio cannot be smoked.

The state can issue up to 40 processing licenses.

Officials with Riviera Creek — the Youngstown company which last week was given a license to grow marijuana — have said they plan to also apply for a processing license.