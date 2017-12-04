Youngstown reaches settlement in water lawsuit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A settlement has been reached in a nearly two-year-old court case claiming Youngstown illegally used water and wastewater money for economic development.

The case was filed by Boardman’s Kathy Miller.

Some of the details were released as a part of Wednesday’s City Council agenda because council must approve the settlement.

The city has agreed to either issue credits to its customers or to transfer $1.45 million into the water fund. Any future water grants will be subject to a written policy, though the details of that policy haven’t been released to WKBN.

Neither side would comment on the settlement.