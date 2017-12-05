Boardman man accused of shoplifting with his child, attacking employee

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of shoplifting with his young child.

Aaron Julien, 41, was arrested on Monday night after running from Kohl’s and fighting with a loss prevention officer, according to a police report.

The loss prevention officer told police that Julien took a Christmas ornament and hid it in his pocket, trying to leave the store without paying. The employee said he asked Julien to come back into the store, and Julien refused, running while pushing his child in a stroller toward Boardman Park.

Police said the loss prevention officer followed Julien and said Julien then charged at him, trying to punch him in the face.

Julien is charged with robbery and endangering children.

The employee was not injured, according to the report.