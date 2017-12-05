Body found in dumpster at Lordstown landfill identified

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The body of a man whose body was found in a dumpster at the LaFarge Landfill in Lordstown has been identified.

According to the Tribune Chronicle, the Trumbull County Coroner has identified the victim as Raymond Williamson, 45, of Tallmadge. The coroner has ruled the death a suicide by hanging, the newspaper reported.

A worker spotted the body about 9:40 a.m. Dec. 1 just as the dumpster was ready to be emptied into the landfill.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, the Trumbull County Coroner and Lordstown and Ravenna police are investigating.