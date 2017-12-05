Former Niles water plant operator pleads guilty to forgery and other charges

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Niles who issued invalid certificates to about two dozen Youngstown Water Department employees has lost his licenses to operate water treatment facilities or train others.

Anthony Vigorito pleaded guilty Tuesday to records tampering, attempted forgery, and falsification charges.

Prosecutors say he issued training certificates to the Youngstown Water workers back in 2014 after telling the employees they didn’t need to complete the required coursework.

Last February, those 25 workers all pleaded guilty to falsifying their certificates.

Vigorito was handed a $3,000 fine and given a suspended jail sentence in addition to having his own certificates permanently revoked.