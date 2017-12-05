Friday afternoon: Wilmington faces Southern Columbia for 2A title

2017 PIAA Class AA Football State Championship

Southern Columbia (15-0) vs. Wilmington (14-0)

Friday, December 8 at Hershey, PA (1 pm)

Road to the State Final

Southern Columbia

Tigers 56 Dunmore 19

Tigers 45 Neumann Goretti 12

Tigers 49 Mount Carmel 14

Tigers 59 Central Columbia 14

Tigers 63 North Penn 26

Tigers 49 Selinsgrove 28

Tigers 42 Central Columbia 0

Tigers 41 Danville 10

Tigers 42 Montoursville 7

Tigers 75 Milton 28

Tigers 56 Lewisburg 21

Tigers 57 Hughesville 0

Tigers 29 Mount Carmel 7

Tigers 49 Bloomsburg 0

Tigers 55 Shamokin 7

Wilmington

Greyhounds 49 Washington 42

Greyhounds 33 Clarion 6

Greyhounds 31 Greenville 13

Greyhounds 49 Reynolds 0

Greyhounds 48 Maplewood 14

Greyhounds 24 Slippery Rock 14

Greyhounds 52 Hickory 0

Greyhounds 14 Greenville 6

Greyhounds 42 Reynolds 3

Greyhounds 69 Mercer 0

Greyhounds 35 Sharpsville 0

Greyhounds 74 Lakeview 0

Greyhounds 49 West Middlesex 0

Greyhounds 21 Sharon 7

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Southern Columbia, 51.1; Wilmington, 42.1

Scoring Defense: Wilmington, 7.5; Southern Columbia, 12.9

Coaches

Southern Columbia: Jim Roth, 34th season (411-63-2)

Wilmington: Terry Verrelli, 39th season (314-129-3)

Strength of Schedule

(Opponents’ Winning Percentage)

Southern Columbia – 56.3% (15 games)

Wilmington – 54.3% (14 games)

Getting to know: Southern Columbia

…Junior quarterback Stone Hollenbach has completed 62.6% of his passes (127-203) while throwing for 2366 yards and 27 touchdowns (with only 5 interceptions). Sophomore Gaige Garcia is averaging 11.6 yards per tote. He’s gained to date 2137 yards on 184 carries, he’s scored 36 times on the ground. He’s also caught 5 more touchdowns on 27 receptions (389 yards) as well. The Tigers big play threat is Julian Fleming, a sophomore, who’s caught 63 passes for 1389 yards and 19 scores. On the defensive end, Southern features a rush end Tyler Bendas (8 sacks) and three linebackers (Max Tillett (8 ½ sacks), Cal Haladay (7 sacks) and Preston Zachman (6 sacks) who have accumulated a total of 29 ½ quarterback takedowns this season. Fleming and Haladay lead the Tigers in interceptions with 4 and 3 picks apiece. Former soccer player Elijah Hoffman is the single season state record holder for most points in a season by a kicker (131).

Playoff History

Southern Columbia

State Playoff Record: 45-16

State Championships: 7

State Finalists: 8

Results from the State Final

2016 (AA) – Steel Valley 49 Southern Columbia 7

2015 (AA) – Southern Columbia 49 Aliquippa 14

2011 (A) – Clairton 35 Southern Columbia 19

2006 (A) – Southern Columbia 56 West Middlesex 14

2005 (A) – Southern Columbia 50 Duquense 19

2004 (A) – Southern Columbia 35 Rochester 0

2003 (A) – Southern Columbia 49 Bishop Carroll 20

2002 (A) – Southern Columbia 31 Rochester 6

2001 (A) – Rochester 16 Southern Columbia 0

2000 (A) – Rochester 22 Southern Columbia 14

1999 (A) – South Side Beaver 27 Southern Columbia 21

1998 (A) – Rochester 18 Southern Columbia 0

1996 (A) – Farrell 14 Southern Columbia 12

1995 (A) – Farrell 6 Southern Columbia 0

1994 (A) – Southern Columbia 49 Western Beaver 6

Wilmington

State Playoff Record: 16-11

State Championships: 1

State Finalists: 1

Results from the State Final

2008 (AA) – Wilmington 35 West Catholic 34 OT

1988 (AA) – Bethlehem Catholic 26 Wilmington 11

Most State Championships

Southern Columbia – 7

Berwick – 6

Mount Carmel – 5

Archbishop Wood – 4

Central Bucks West – 4

Clairton – 4

Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 4

Allentown Central Catholic – 3

Bishop Guilfoyle – 3

Erie Cathedral Prep – 3

North Allegheny – 3

Rochester – 3

St. Joseph’s Prep – 3

Thomas Jefferson – 3

State Championships by District

WPIAL – 41

District 4 – 12

District 3 – 11

District 11 – 11

District 1 – 10

District 2 – 10

District 12 – 10

District 10 – 8

District 6 – 4

District 8 – 1

District 5 – 0

District 9 – 0

Weekend Schedule – State Championship Games

Class A: Homer Center (District 6, 13-1) vs. Jeannette (WPIAL, 14-1), 12/7 at 1 pm

Class 2A: Southern Columbia (District 4, 15-0) vs. Wilmington (District 10, 14-0), 12/8 at 1 pm

Class 3A: Middletown (District 3, 14-0) vs. Quaker Valley (WPIAL, 13-1), 12/9 at 12 pm

Class 4A: Imhotep Charter (District 12, 12-1) vs. Erie Cathedral Prep (District 10, 13-0), 12/7 at 7 pm

…Imhotep’s Safety Isheem Young (#170 on ESPN 2018 list) committed to Penn State (however was charged with robbing a Wawa in South Philadelphia); Imhotep’s junior DE Omar Speights is considering offers from Baylor, Kentucky, Missouri, Temple and Tennessee…Cathedral Prep’s guard Fredrick Scruggs (#189 on ESPN’s 2018 list) has committed to Penn State; Prep’s senior defensive back Terry Roberts committed to play at Iowa next Fall while linebacker Matthew Bauer will suit up for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Prep’s QB Joe Mischler has committed to Ohio.

Class 5A: Archbishop Wood (District 12, 11-2) vs. Gateway (WPIAL, 14-1), 12/8 at 7 pm

…Wood’s TE Kyle Pitts (#150 ESPN 2018 list) has committed to Florida. Also, senior Nasir Peoples (CB/RB) has committed to Virginia Tech.

Class 6A: St. Joseph’s Prep (District 12, 13-0) vs. Pine Richland (WPIAL, 15-0), 12/9 at 6 pm

…Pine Richland’s QB Phil Jurkovec (#55 on Rivals 2018 list) has committed to play at Notre Dame