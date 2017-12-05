Meeting canceled to discuss new “5 Points” roundabout in Poland

Update: The December meeting has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date

By Published:

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Engineer’s Office (MCEO) plans to improve the intersection of Western Reserve, North Lima and Springfield roads in Poland and Springfield townships.

The proposed project involves reconstructing the five-leg intersection into a roundabout to help decrease confusion and delayed stop times.

The December meeting has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Local leaders and residents will be able to discuss the pros and cons of a potential new roundabout. Mapping, environmental reports, project and right-of-way plans and feasibility study results will be available for review.

Right-of-way acquisition will begin in the spring of 2018 with construction plans expected to be completed in the winter of 2018.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2019 at an estimated cost of $1,556,000.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, visit MCEO’s website for meeting materials and information. You can also submit any questions to MCEO’s Mike Stipetich at MStipetich@mahoningcountyoh.gov.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s