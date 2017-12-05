Nugget of Knowledge: American Princess

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Department store Santa

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Will the American actress, 36-year-old Rachel Meghan Markle, become a British princess?

The answer is: maybe. It partly depends on what titles Queen Elizabeth gives her and grandson Harry on their May wedding day.

Markle will not formally be known as Princess Meghan because she is not of royal birth.

The Queen may make Harry a duke, like his brother William, and Markle a duchess.

The Queen may also declare the newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, because Sussex isn’t taken — it’s one of the few remaining “dukedoms” that is available.

Meghan Markle would become Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex.

Because she’s Protestant, she will have to be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England.

She will become a British citizen but must pass a citizenship test first.

The test includes questions such as “name the admiral who has a statue in Trafalgar Square” — Horatio Nelson.

“What flower do the British people wear on Remembrance Day?” — The Poppy.

“Who chairs debates in the House of Commons?” — The Speaker.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.