Ohio Secretary of State asks for investigation into new Struthers judge

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio’s Secretary of State is asking the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the allegations made against newly-elected Struthers Municipal Court Judge Dominic Leone.

The accusations were made by two women who said they were former girlfriends of Leone. They made the accusations in October, before November’s general election.

The women alleged that they saw Leone taking improper contributions and one said she saw him using marijuana.

Leone dismissed the claims, calling them an attempt to smear his political campaign. He went on to defeat his opponent, Damian DeGenova, with 58 percent of the votes.

In a letter from Secretary of State Jon Husted’s office, Husted said he was asked to break a tie from the Mahoning County Board of Elections as to whether the claims should be investigated.

On November 6, Board Member Tracey Winbush made a motion, asking the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the allegations. Chairman Mark Munroe seconded the motion.

Board members Robert Wasko and David Betras voted against the motion, leading to the tie. Earlier this year, Betras accused DeGenova of being “personally responsible” for the allegations.

Husted said the tie vote was submitted to his office for consideration.

“The sworn statements made in the two affidavits raise potentially legitimate questions of whether Ohio campaign finance laws were violated,” wrote Husted in his letter to Mahoning County Board of Elections Director Joyce Kale-Pesta and Deputy Director Thomas McCabe.

