YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Rite Aid on the city’s west side.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at the Rite Aid on Mahoning Avenue.

The pharmacy was targeted in the crime.

No one was hurt.

Police aren’t saying what the robber got away with during the holdup.

A description of the suspect was not released.

WYTV is working to get more information. Check back here for updates, or watch 33 WYTV News at 11 p.m.