Report: Drugs, stolen guns found after search of Warren building

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Warren man, who faces drugs and weapons charges after an investigation into shots fired in the city of Warren.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the area of Homewood Avenue and Niles Road after approximately 20 to 30 shots were fired in the area. Police also received reports that shots were fired on Roman Street.

During their investigation, officers spotted three people run into a building in the 1500 block of Niles Road.

An officer questioned 39-year-old Eugene Lockney, III, who said nothing was going on in the building.

A woman who was at the building, 31-year-old Danielle Robison, was arrested after police said she had two warrants for her arrest.

While checking the building for gunshot victims, police reported finding AK 47 and 9mm rounds, several syringes and a bag containing marijuana.

Police said Lockney had a pill bottle containing several tablets, pill grinder with miscellaneous pills, suspected heroin, a syringe and rifle rounds in his pockets. Police said he also had $804 in cash.

After obtaining a search warrant, police reported finding three bags of marijuana weighing 1,160 grams, 20 syringes, six plastic bags, a marijuana grinder, 17 Suboxone packs, one magazine for an AK 47, four digital scales and seven boxes of ammunition. Police said several firearms were also found hidden in the garage, including two rifles that were reported stolen from Warren.

According to a police report, Lockney was informally renting a portion of the building from another man.

The prosecutor’s office filed charges against Lockney on Tuesday, according to court records. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs.

He was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Lockney has a past involuntary manslaughter conviction from Virginia in 2011.