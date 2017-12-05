Strong second half play leads United past Lisbon

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WYTV) – United outscored Lisbon 36-21 in the second half to post a 66-56 win tonight in Hanoverton.

The Golden Eagles were led by Parker Hydrick’s 23 points. Parker scored 14 in the first half and then hit 3 three-point shots in the third quarter. Kaden Smith added 21 (6-8 FT) and Dakota Hill scored 14 (5-8 FT). Alex Birtalan dished out 7 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead the team in each category as he finished with 3 points.

Lisbon’s Justin Sweeney scored 27 to take game-high honors while also registering 9 rebounds. Number 4 made 5 three-pointers. In his first three games, Sweeney has averaged 28.7 points per game. Branson Brownfield tallied 16 points (8 rebounds) and freshman Ryan McCullough posted another double figure outing (10 points).

Lisbon (2-1) is back in action on Friday when they entertain East Palestine. United (2-0) will open their road schedule on Friday when they visit Toronto.